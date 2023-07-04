Tucker leads Astros against the Rockies after 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (33-53, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (47-38, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.88 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Astros: Brandon Bielak (3-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -184, Rockies +156; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies after Kyle Tucker had four hits against the Rangers on Monday.

Houston is 47-38 overall and 22-19 in home games. The Astros are 39-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado is 33-53 overall and 13-29 in road games. The Rockies have a 17-47 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 13 home runs while slugging .477. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-39 with a double, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .267 batting average, 8.40 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Framber Valdez: day-to-day (ankle), Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (neck), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder inflammation), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.