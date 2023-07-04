FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Tucker leads Astros against the Rockies after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Colorado Rockies (33-53, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (47-38, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.88 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Astros: Brandon Bielak (3-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -184, Rockies +156; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies after Kyle Tucker had four hits against the Rangers on Monday.

Houston is 47-38 overall and 22-19 in home games. The Astros are 39-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado is 33-53 overall and 13-29 in road games. The Rockies have a 17-47 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 13 home runs while slugging .477. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-39 with a double, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .267 batting average, 8.40 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Framber Valdez: day-to-day (ankle), Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (neck), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder inflammation), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.