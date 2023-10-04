Morgan State shooting
Kevin McCarthy out
Emergency Alert test
Italy bus crash
Powerball

Diamondbacks look to sweep Brewers in NL Wild Card Series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (92-70, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 220 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.80 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 210 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -130, Diamondbacks +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, left, Johan Rojas and Nick Castellanos celebrate after the Phillies won Game 1 in an NL wild-card baseball playoff series against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Wheeler strikes out 8, Castellanos tells Phillies to put a ring on it in 4-1 win over Marlins
Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo (2) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a Game 1 of their National League wildcard baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Diamondbacks hit Burnes hard to rally for 6-3 victory over Brewers in Wild Card Series opener
FILE - Tropicana Field stands April 8, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The AL Wild Card Series opener between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, drew an announced crowd of just 19,704 to Tropicana Field, the lowest for a postseason game since the 1919 World Series other than during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Stathead. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, File)
Rays’ Wild Card opener draws 19,704, lowest since 1919 for non-pandemic MLB postseason

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 lead in the series and will advance to the NLDS with a victory.

Milwaukee is 92-70 overall and 49-32 in home games. The Brewers have a 68-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona has gone 41-40 on the road and 84-78 overall. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .408.

The teams play Wednesday for the eighth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 19 home runs, 78 walks and 77 RBI while hitting .278 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 15-for-37 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 33 home runs while slugging .497. Ketel Marte is 10-for-34 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (finger), Thyago Vieira: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.