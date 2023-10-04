Diamondbacks look to sweep Brewers in NL Wild Card Series

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (92-70, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 220 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.80 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 210 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -130, Diamondbacks +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 lead in the series and will advance to the NLDS with a victory.

Milwaukee is 92-70 overall and 49-32 in home games. The Brewers have a 68-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona has gone 41-40 on the road and 84-78 overall. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .408.

The teams play Wednesday for the eighth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 19 home runs, 78 walks and 77 RBI while hitting .278 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 15-for-37 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 33 home runs while slugging .497. Ketel Marte is 10-for-34 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (finger), Thyago Vieira: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.