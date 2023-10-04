Twins try to sweep AL Wild Card Series against Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (89-73, third in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Minnesota Twins (87-75, first in the AL Central during the regular season)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 4:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (11-12, 3.65 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 184 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.74 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 183 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -136, Blue Jays +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays square off in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Twins lead the series 1-0 and will move on to the ALDS with a victory.

Minnesota is 87-75 overall and 47-34 at home. The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.87.

Toronto has a 46-35 record in road games and an 89-73 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 68-37 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Twins have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI while hitting .260 for the Twins. Willi Castro is 11-for-31 with a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

George Springer has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 72 RBI while hitting .256 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 16-for-43 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Dallas Keuchel: 15-Day IL (calf), Jovani Moran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

