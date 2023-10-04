Morgan State shooting
Rangers aim to sweep Rays in AL Wild Card Series

By The Associated Press
 
Texas Rangers (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (99-63, second in the AL East during the regular season)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 3:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 186 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -159, Rangers +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers hold a 1-0 lead in the series and will advance to the ALDS with a victory.

Tampa Bay has a 99-63 record overall and a 53-28 record at home. The Rays have gone 73-25 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Texas is 90-72 overall and 40-41 on the road. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .263, the top team batting average in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the eighth time this season. The Rangers are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 31 home runs while slugging .488. Harold Ramirez is 15-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 39 home runs while slugging .508. Mitch Garver is 10-for-34 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .293 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rangers: 6-4, .206 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (knee), Calvin Faucher: 60-Day IL (biceps), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (hand), Greg Jones: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.