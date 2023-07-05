MLS Leaders
Through Tuesday, July 4
|Goals
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|13
|Denis Bouanga, LFC
|11
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|10
|Jesus Ferreira, DAL
|10
|Giorgos Giakoumakis, ATL
|10
|Luciano Acosta, CIN
|9
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|9
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|9
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|8
|Amine Bassi, HOU
|8
|Christian Benteke, DC
|8
|Niko Gioacchini, STL
|8
|Alan Pulido, KC
|8
|Christian Ramirez, CLB
|8
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|8
|Assists
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|10
|Juan Hernandez, CLB
|10
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|9
|Carles Gil, NE
|9
|Leo Chu, SEA
|8
|Alexandru Irinel Matan, CLB
|8
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|8
|Martin Ojeda, ORL
|8
|Brian Gutierrez, CHI
|7
|Hector Herrera, HOU
|7
|Mateusz Klich, DC
|7
|Brooks Lennon, ATL
|7
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|7
___
|Shots
|Denis Bouanga, LFC
|79
|Juan Hernandez, CLB
|79
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|76
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|67
|Christian Benteke, DC
|62
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|61
|Erik Thommy, KC
|59
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|58
|Martin Ojeda, ORL
|54
|Federico Bernardeschi, TOR
|53
|Jefferson Savarino, RSL
|53
Other news
Hong Kong police have arrested four men they accused of providing financial support to people who fled overseas and are involved in activities endangering national security, escalating a high-profile crackdown on dissidents in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
Years after their sport was hoisted onto the Olympic stage, the idea of riding for big money and gold medals still felt dirty to most pro snowboarders.
For his latest role, Bradley Cooper leapt onto a hovering helicopter, rappelled down a 400-foot cliff and pulled himself across a 100-foot ravine in one of the harshest climates in North America.
Akim Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance are feeling betrayed and confused after being excluded by the NHL in its decision to launch an inclusion coalition.
___
|Shots on Goal
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|35
|Denis Bouanga, LFC
|32
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|26
|Juan Hernandez, CLB
|26
|Luciano Acosta, CIN
|23
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|23
|Brian White, VAN
|23
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|22
|Bongokuhle Hlongwane, MIN
|22
|Erik Thommy, KC
|22
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|22
___
|Cautions
|Franco Ibarra, ATL
|8
|Derrick Jones, CLT
|8
|Claudio Bravo, POR
|7
|Kevin Cabral, COL
|7
|Cristian Casseres Jr., NYR
|7
|Justen Glad, RSL
|7
|Zac McGraw, POR
|7
|Sean Nealis, NYR
|7
|Obinna Nwobodo, CIN
|7
|Matias Pellegrini, NYC
|7
|Riqui Puig, LA
|7
|Andres Reyes, NYR
|7
|Jared Stroud, STL
|7
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Franco Ibarra, ATL
|8
|1
|9
|Derrick Jones, CLT
|8
|0
|8
|Andres Reyes, NYR
|7
|1
|8
7 players tied with 7
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Joe Willis, NSH
|0.76
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.84
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.86
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.94
|David Bingham, POR
|1.00
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|1.00
|Roman Celentano, CIN
|1.05
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|1.06
|Luis Barraza, NYC
|1.16
|Sean Johnson, TOR
|1.17
___
|Shutouts
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|11
|Roman Celentano, CIN
|9
|Jonathan Sirois, MTL
|8
|Steve Clark, HOU
|7
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|7
|Joe Willis, NSH
|7
|Andre Blake, PHI
|6
|Sean Johnson, TOR
|6
|John McCarthy, LFC
|6
|Tyler Miller, DC
|6
|Djordje Petrovic, NE
|6
___
|Saves
|Roman Buerki, STL
|79
|Djordje Petrovic, NE
|79
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|73
|Drake Callender, MCF
|70
|Joe Willis, NSH
|65
|Jonathan Sirois, MTL
|63
|Roman Celentano, CIN
|62
|Chris Brady, CHI
|60
|William Yarbrough, COL
|59
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|58