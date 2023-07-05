FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
FILE - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse, in Energodar, Russian-occupied Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Ukraine and Russia accused each other Wednesday, July 5, 2023, of planning to attack the power plant, which is occupied by Russian troops, but neither side provided evidence to support their claims. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3

MLS Leaders

 
Through Tuesday, July 4

Goals
Hany Mukhtar, NSH13
Denis Bouanga, LFC11
Julian Carranza, PHI10
Jesus Ferreira, DAL10
Giorgos Giakoumakis, ATL10
Luciano Acosta, CIN9
Cristian Espinoza, SJ9
Jordan Morris, SEA9
Thiago Almada, ATL8
Amine Bassi, HOU8
Christian Benteke, DC8
Niko Gioacchini, STL8
Alan Pulido, KC8
Christian Ramirez, CLB8
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB8
Assists
Thiago Almada, ATL10
Juan Hernandez, CLB10
Daniel Gazdag, PHI9
Carles Gil, NE9
Leo Chu, SEA8
Alexandru Irinel Matan, CLB8
Hany Mukhtar, NSH8
Martin Ojeda, ORL8
Brian Gutierrez, CHI7
Hector Herrera, HOU7
Mateusz Klich, DC7
Brooks Lennon, ATL7
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB7

___

Shots
Denis Bouanga, LFC79
Juan Hernandez, CLB79
Hany Mukhtar, NSH76
Thiago Almada, ATL67
Christian Benteke, DC62
Julian Carranza, PHI61
Erik Thommy, KC59
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB58
Martin Ojeda, ORL54
Federico Bernardeschi, TOR53
Jefferson Savarino, RSL53

Other news
FILE - Members of Hong Kong teen activist Joshua Wong's new political party Demosisto is officially unveiled during a press conference in Hong Kong, Sunday, April 10, 2016. Hong Kong national security police on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, arrested four men on suspicion of conspiring to collude with foreign forces and commit acts with seditious intent, escalating a high-profile crackdown on dissidents in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Local media outlets are quoted saying the four were former members of the defunct pro-democracy party Demosisto. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
Hong Kong police arrest 4 men accused of supporting people overseas endangering national security
Hong Kong police have arrested four men they accused of providing financial support to people who fled overseas and are involved in activities endangering national security, escalating a high-profile crackdown on dissidents in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
FILE - Shaun White waves to the crowd after a run during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualifying at the Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 11, 2014. A key part in the first episode of the documentary series “Shaun White: The Last Run” zeroes in on the exact moment White decided to try to make a living out of snowboarding instead of trying to make friends. The four-part series documenting White's life and career starts Thursday, July 6, 2023, on MAX. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Shaun White documentary spells out the tough choices the snowboarder made for his sport and himself
Years after their sport was hoisted onto the Olympic stage, the idea of riding for big money and gold medals still felt dirty to most pro snowboarders.
This combination of photos released by Nat Geo shows celebrities, top row from left, Russell Brand, Bradley Cooper, Benedict Cumberbatch, Daveed Diggs, bottom row from left, Cynthia Erivo, Troy Kotsur, Tatiana Maslany and Rita Ora in separate episodes of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge," premiering on July 9. (Nat Geo via AP)
Bear Grylls goes into the wild with a new batch of celebrities, from Bradley Cooper to Rita Ora
For his latest role, Bradley Cooper leapt onto a hovering helicopter, rappelled down a 400-foot cliff and pulled himself across a 100-foot ravine in one of the harshest climates in North America.
FILE - Calgary Flames center Akim Aliu (29) controls the puck against Nashville Predators defenseman Victor Bartley (64) during the first period of an NHL hockey game April 23, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance are feeling betrayed and confused after being excluded by the NHL in its decision to launch an inclusion coalition. The HDA released a lengthy statement in accusing the league of attempting to appropriate what they've been doing over the past three years. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger, File)
Hockey Diversity Alliance feels betrayed, says NHL ‘late to party’ in launching inclusion coalition
Akim Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance are feeling betrayed and confused after being excluded by the NHL in its decision to launch an inclusion coalition.

___

Shots on Goal
Hany Mukhtar, NSH35
Denis Bouanga, LFC32
Julian Carranza, PHI26
Juan Hernandez, CLB26
Luciano Acosta, CIN23
Daniel Salloi, KC23
Brian White, VAN23
Thiago Almada, ATL22
Bongokuhle Hlongwane, MIN22
Erik Thommy, KC22
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB22

___

Cautions
Franco Ibarra, ATL8
Derrick Jones, CLT8
Claudio Bravo, POR7
Kevin Cabral, COL7
Cristian Casseres Jr., NYR7
Justen Glad, RSL7
Zac McGraw, POR7
Sean Nealis, NYR7
Obinna Nwobodo, CIN7
Matias Pellegrini, NYC7
Riqui Puig, LA7
Andres Reyes, NYR7
Jared Stroud, STL7

___

Cards
YRTOTAL
Franco Ibarra, ATL819
Derrick Jones, CLT808
Andres Reyes, NYR718

7 players tied with 7

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Joe Willis, NSH0.76
Andre Blake, PHI0.84
Stefan Frei, SEA0.86
Pedro Gallese, ORL0.94
David Bingham, POR1.00
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR1.00
Roman Celentano, CIN1.05
Maarten Paes, DAL1.06
Luis Barraza, NYC1.16
Sean Johnson, TOR1.17

___

Shutouts
Stefan Frei, SEA11
Roman Celentano, CIN9
Jonathan Sirois, MTL8
Steve Clark, HOU7
Pedro Gallese, ORL7
Joe Willis, NSH7
Andre Blake, PHI6
Sean Johnson, TOR6
John McCarthy, LFC6
Tyler Miller, DC6
Djordje Petrovic, NE6

___

Saves
Roman Buerki, STL79
Djordje Petrovic, NE79
Brad Stuver, ATX73
Drake Callender, MCF70
Joe Willis, NSH65
Jonathan Sirois, MTL63
Roman Celentano, CIN62
Chris Brady, CHI60
William Yarbrough, COL59
Maarten Paes, DAL58

___