Mexico players celebrate after Mexico's Luis Chavez scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Actors strike vote

MLS Leaders

 
Through Wednesday, July 12

Goals
Hany Mukhtar, NSH13
Denis Bouanga, LFC12
Luciano Acosta, CIN11
Cristian Espinoza, SJ11
Julian Carranza, PHI10
Jesus Ferreira, DAL10
Giorgos Giakoumakis, ATL10
Alan Pulido, KC10
Daniel Gazdag, PHI9
Jordan Morris, SEA9
Assists
Thiago Almada, ATL10
Carles Gil, NE10
Juan Hernandez, CLB10
Daniel Gazdag, PHI9
Hector Herrera, HOU9
Leo Chu, SEA8
Nico Lodeiro, SEA8
Alexandru Irinel Matan, CLB8
Hany Mukhtar, NSH8
Martin Ojeda, ORL8

___

Shots
Hany Mukhtar, NSH86
Denis Bouanga, LFC84
Juan Hernandez, CLB83
Thiago Almada, ATL78
Christian Benteke, DC67
Julian Carranza, PHI65
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB62
Brian White, VAN61
Erik Thommy, KC59
Bongokuhle Hlongwane, MIN58

Other news
FILE - An Amazon Prime delivery vehicle is seen in downtown Pittsburgh on March 18, 2020. Amazon said Thursday, July 13, 2023 it had its biggest Prime day event ever this year. The e-commerce company did not reveal how much money it earned during the two-day sales event, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday. But the company touted 375 million items that it says were purchased worldwide by Prime members, who pay $14.99 per month or $139 per year for different perks including faster shipping. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Amazon said it had its biggest Prime day event ever this year
Amazon says it had its biggest Prime day event ever this year. The e-commerce company did not reveal how much money it earned during the two-day sales event, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The U.N. flag flies outside the World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, July 13, 2023, where the United Nations' highest court deliveres its judgment in a long-running maritime border dispute between Nicaragua and Colombia. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Top UN court rejects Nicaragua’s case in a long-running maritime dispute with Colombia
The United Nations’ top court has rejected a case brought by Nicaragua in a decades-long dispute with Colombia over maritime borders and entitlements in the Caribbean.
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in the West Wing lobby last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in the West Wing lobby last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press.
This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows Lea Salonga as Aurora Aquino, center, during a performance of "Here Lies Love," opening July 20 at the Broadway Theatre in New York. (Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP)
Lea Salonga heads the first all-Filipino cast of a Broadway show in ‘Here Lies Love’
The anticipation of getting to play a Filipino character for the first time is something shared by the entire company of “Here Lies Love.”

___

Shots on Goal
Hany Mukhtar, NSH37
Denis Bouanga, LFC33
Thiago Almada, ATL28
Juan Hernandez, CLB28
Luciano Acosta, CIN27
Julian Carranza, PHI27
Bongokuhle Hlongwane, MIN25
Cristian Espinoza, SJ24
Daniel Salloi, KC24
Brian White, VAN24

___

Cautions
Franco Ibarra, TOR8
Derrick Jones, CLT8
Andres Reyes, NYR8

8 players tied with 7

___

Cards
YRTOTAL
Franco Ibarra, TOR819
Andres Reyes, NYR819
Derrick Jones, CLT808

15 players tied with 7

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Joe Willis, NSH0.83
Andre Blake, PHI0.84
Stefan Frei, SEA0.86
David Bingham, POR0.88
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR1.05
Roman Celentano, CIN1.09
Pedro Gallese, ORL1.11
Maarten Paes, DAL1.11
Luis Barraza, NYC1.14
John McCarthy, LFC1.15

___

Shutouts
Stefan Frei, SEA11
Roman Celentano, CIN9
Jonathan Sirois, MTL8
Steve Clark, HOU7
Pedro Gallese, ORL7
John McCarthy, LFC7
Joe Willis, NSH7
Andre Blake, PHI6
Roman Buerki, STL6
Sean Johnson, TOR6
Zac MacMath, RSL6
Tyler Miller, DC6
Djordje Petrovic, NE6
Dayne St. Clair, MIN6
William Yarbrough, COL6

___

Saves
Djordje Petrovic, NE94
Roman Buerki, STL82
Brad Stuver, ATX81
Drake Callender, MCF77
Joe Willis, NSH68
Jonathan Sirois, MTL67
Chris Brady, CHI66
Roman Celentano, CIN63
William Yarbrough, COL63
Patrick Schulte, CLB62

___