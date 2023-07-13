MLS Leaders
Through Wednesday, July 12
|Goals
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|13
|Denis Bouanga, LFC
|12
|Luciano Acosta, CIN
|11
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|11
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|10
|Jesus Ferreira, DAL
|10
|Giorgos Giakoumakis, ATL
|10
|Alan Pulido, KC
|10
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|9
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|9
|Assists
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|10
|Carles Gil, NE
|10
|Juan Hernandez, CLB
|10
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|9
|Hector Herrera, HOU
|9
|Leo Chu, SEA
|8
|Nico Lodeiro, SEA
|8
|Alexandru Irinel Matan, CLB
|8
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|8
|Martin Ojeda, ORL
|8
___
|Shots
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|86
|Denis Bouanga, LFC
|84
|Juan Hernandez, CLB
|83
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|78
|Christian Benteke, DC
|67
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|65
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|62
|Brian White, VAN
|61
|Erik Thommy, KC
|59
|Bongokuhle Hlongwane, MIN
|58
___
|Shots on Goal
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|37
|Denis Bouanga, LFC
|33
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|28
|Juan Hernandez, CLB
|28
|Luciano Acosta, CIN
|27
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|27
|Bongokuhle Hlongwane, MIN
|25
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|24
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|24
|Brian White, VAN
|24
___
|Cautions
|Franco Ibarra, TOR
|8
|Derrick Jones, CLT
|8
|Andres Reyes, NYR
|8
8 players tied with 7
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Franco Ibarra, TOR
|8
|1
|9
|Andres Reyes, NYR
|8
|1
|9
|Derrick Jones, CLT
|8
|0
|8
15 players tied with 7
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Joe Willis, NSH
|0.83
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.84
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.86
|David Bingham, POR
|0.88
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|1.05
|Roman Celentano, CIN
|1.09
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|1.11
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|1.11
|Luis Barraza, NYC
|1.14
|John McCarthy, LFC
|1.15
___
|Shutouts
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|11
|Roman Celentano, CIN
|9
|Jonathan Sirois, MTL
|8
|Steve Clark, HOU
|7
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|7
|John McCarthy, LFC
|7
|Joe Willis, NSH
|7
|Andre Blake, PHI
|6
|Roman Buerki, STL
|6
|Sean Johnson, TOR
|6
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|6
|Tyler Miller, DC
|6
|Djordje Petrovic, NE
|6
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|6
|William Yarbrough, COL
|6
___
|Saves
|Djordje Petrovic, NE
|94
|Roman Buerki, STL
|82
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|81
|Drake Callender, MCF
|77
|Joe Willis, NSH
|68
|Jonathan Sirois, MTL
|67
|Chris Brady, CHI
|66
|Roman Celentano, CIN
|63
|William Yarbrough, COL
|63
|Patrick Schulte, CLB
|62