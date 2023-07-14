Atlanta United hosts Orlando City in Eastern Conference play

Orlando City SC (9-6-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (9-6-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Atlanta United FC -101, Orlando City SC +240, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United and Orlando City meet in Eastern Conference action.

United is 6-5-7 against conference opponents. United ranks second in the MLS with 41 goals led by Giorgos Giakoumakis with 10.

Orlando is 6-4-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando leads the Eastern Conference with 116 corner kicks drawn, averaging 5.3 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giakoumakis has scored 10 goals for United. Tyler Wolff has three goals over the past 10 games.

Facundo Torres has seven goals and two assists for Orlando. Duncan McGuire has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-2-5, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Orlando: 5-2-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Miles Robinson (injured), Giorgos Giakoumakis (injured).

Orlando: Abdi Salim (injured), Michael Halliday (injured), Gaston Gonzalez (injured), Adam Grinwis (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.