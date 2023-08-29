UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Atlanta United takes shutout streak into matchup with Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
 
FC Cincinnati (16-3-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (11-7-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Atlanta United FC +106, FC Cincinnati +227, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United comes into a matchup with Cincinnati after securing two straight shutout wins.

United is 6-6-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. United is 4-0-2 when it records a pair of goals.

Cincinnati is 10-2-5 in Eastern Conference games. Cincinnati has scored 42 goals while giving up 28 for a +14 goal differential.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giorgos Giakoumakis has 12 goals for United. Tyler Wolff has two goals over the last 10 games.

Luciano Acosta has scored 12 goals with 10 assists for Cincinnati. Dominique Badji has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured).

Cincinnati: Arquimides Ordonez (injured), Stiven Jimenez (injured), Yerson Mosquera (injured), Dominique Badji (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.