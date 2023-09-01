Taylor Swift tickets
Dallas hosts Atlanta United in non-conference play

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta United FC (11-8-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Dallas (9-10-6, 10th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Dallas +126, Atlanta United FC +205, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Atlanta United in non-conference play.

Dallas is 7-3-2 at home. Dallas is 5-0-0 when it scores two goals.

United is 3-5-5 in road games. Giorgos Giakoumakis paces the third-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 12 goals. United has scored 49.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has scored 10 goals for Dallas. Bernard Kamungo has two goals over the last 10 games.

Giakoumakis has scored 12 goals for United. Thiago Almada has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-7-1, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 2.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

United: 5-4-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured).

United: Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.