Nashville takes road losing streak into matchup with Atlanta United

Nashville SC (11-8-5, third in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (10-7-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Atlanta United FC +109, Nashville SC +233, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits Atlanta United aiming to break a four-game road slide.

United is 7-2-3 in home games. United has a 4-0-2 record in games it records three or more goals.

Nashville is 3-6-3 in road games. Nashville has a 4-0-0 record in games it scores more than two goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Nashville won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giorgos Giakoumakis has 12 goals for United. Thiago Almada has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Hany Mukhtar has 13 goals and seven assists for Nashville. Randall Leal has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Nashville: 4-5-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Miles Robinson (injured), Giorgos Giakoumakis (injured).

Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Shaquell Moore (injured), Daniel Lovitz (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.