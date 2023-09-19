CF Montreal faces Cincinnati in Eastern Conference action

FC Cincinnati (17-4-7, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (11-14-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal +139, FC Cincinnati +181, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal and Cincinnati square off in Eastern Conference play.

Montreal is 8-11-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is 3-1-0 when it scores just one goal.

Cincinnati is 11-3-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati is 10th in the Eastern Conference drawing 122 corner kicks, averaging 4.4 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Cincinnati won the last game 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chinonso Offor has scored four goals for Montreal. Kwadwo Opoku has two goals over the past 10 games.

Luciano Acosta has 13 goals and 10 assists for Cincinnati. Aaron Boupendza has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 3-5-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Romell Quioto (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured).

Cincinnati: Stiven Jimenez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.