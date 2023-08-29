CF Montreal faces New York City FC after shutout win

CF Montreal (11-12-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (5-10-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: NYCFC -147, Montreal +400, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New England Revolution 1-0, CF Montreal faces New York City FC.

NYCFC is 3-7-9 in conference play. NYCFC ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference allowing 35 goals.

Montreal is 8-9-2 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal is 3-0-0 when it records at least three goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. NYCFC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pereira has scored six goals and added four assists for NYCFC. Keaton Parks has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

Chinonso Offor has scored four goals for Montreal. Mathieu Choiniere has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 1-3-6, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Montreal: 5-4-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Thiago Martins Bueno (injured).

Montreal: Ariel Lassiter (injured), Romell Quioto (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.