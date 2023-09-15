D.C. United takes shutout streak into matchup with Charlotte FC

DC United (9-12-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (7-9-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Charlotte FC +103, DC United +238, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United heads into a matchup against Charlotte FC after recording two straight shutout wins.

Charlotte is 5-6-7 against conference opponents. Charlotte has a 2-0-1 record in games it records three or more goals.

United is 7-10-5 against Eastern Conference teams. United has a 2-6-2 record in games it scores a single goal.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. United won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karol Swiderski has scored seven goals and added five assists for Charlotte. Kristijan Kahlina has one assist over the last 10 games.

Christian Benteke has 10 goals and two assists for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 1-2-7, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

United: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Hamady Diop (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured).

United: Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured), Tyler Miller (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.