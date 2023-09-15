UAW strike
Russia - Ukraine war
Hurricane Lee latest
Vikings vs. Eagles
Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom

D.C. United takes shutout streak into matchup with Charlotte FC

By The Associated Press
 
Share

DC United (9-12-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (7-9-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Charlotte FC +103, DC United +238, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United heads into a matchup against Charlotte FC after recording two straight shutout wins.

Other news
FILE - New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena listens to a question during a news conference after the team's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, July 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Arena quit as coach of the Revolution on Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023, six weeks after he was placed on administrative leave by Major League Soccer for what it said were “allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.” (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
Revolution make additional coaching staff changes in aftermath of Bruce Arena’s abrupt resignation
FILE - New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena listens to a question during a news conference after the team's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, July 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Arena quit as coach of the Revolution on Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023, six weeks after he was placed on administrative leave by Major League Soccer for what it said were “allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.” (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
Bruce Arena quits as coach of the New England Revolution citing ‘difficult’ investigation
Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson, right, goes down as he battles for the ball with Sporting Kansas City defender Tim Leibold, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
No Messi, no problem: Campana scores twice as Inter Miami beats Sporting KC

Charlotte is 5-6-7 against conference opponents. Charlotte has a 2-0-1 record in games it records three or more goals.

United is 7-10-5 against Eastern Conference teams. United has a 2-6-2 record in games it scores a single goal.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. United won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karol Swiderski has scored seven goals and added five assists for Charlotte. Kristijan Kahlina has one assist over the last 10 games.

Christian Benteke has 10 goals and two assists for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 1-2-7, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

United: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Hamady Diop (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured).

United: Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured), Tyler Miller (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.