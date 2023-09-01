Man to stand trial in Ralph Yarl shooting
Federal marijuana restrictions
Food advertisement lawsuits
Utah mom arrested
Taylor Swift tour movie

Nashville takes on Charlotte FC in non-conference play

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Charlotte FC (7-9-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (11-9-6, fourth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Nashville SC -133, Charlotte FC +351, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts Charlotte FC in non-conference action.

Other news
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after his goal against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS soccer match at Red Bull Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Lionel Messi and two more MLS players called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifying
Portland Timbers fans celebrate after a goal by midfielder Santiago Moreno (31) against Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Portland, Ore. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)
Moreno sparks Timbers to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou Tolo (5) celebrates with teammates after his goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Albert Rusnák scores a go-ahead goal in the 90th minute, Sounders beat Austin 2-1

Nashville is 8-2-2 at home. Nashville has a 4-0-0 record in games it scores at least three goals.

Charlotte is 3-6-3 in road games. Charlotte is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 33 goals led by Karol Swiderski with seven.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Nashville won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has 13 goals and seven assists for Nashville. Randall Leal has three goals over the past 10 games.

Swiderski has seven goals and five assists for Charlotte. Benjamin Bender has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 2-6-2, averaging 0.7 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Charlotte: 1-3-6, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured).

Charlotte: Hamady Diop (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured), Enzo Copetti (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.