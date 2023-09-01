Nashville takes on Charlotte FC in non-conference play

Charlotte FC (7-9-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (11-9-6, fourth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Nashville SC -133, Charlotte FC +351, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts Charlotte FC in non-conference action.

Nashville is 8-2-2 at home. Nashville has a 4-0-0 record in games it scores at least three goals.

Charlotte is 3-6-3 in road games. Charlotte is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 33 goals led by Karol Swiderski with seven.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Nashville won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has 13 goals and seven assists for Nashville. Randall Leal has three goals over the past 10 games.

Swiderski has seven goals and five assists for Charlotte. Benjamin Bender has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 2-6-2, averaging 0.7 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Charlotte: 1-3-6, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured).

Charlotte: Hamady Diop (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured), Enzo Copetti (injured).

