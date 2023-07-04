Charlotte FC takes draw streak into matchup with New York City FC

Charlotte FC (6-8-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (5-7-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: NYCFC -118, Charlotte FC +311, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC faces New York City FC after playing to a draw in three consecutive games.

NYCFC is 3-5-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC is sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 26 goals.

Charlotte is 5-5-4 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte has a 5-3 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. Charlotte won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pereira has six goals and three assists for NYCFC. Gabe Segal has two goals over the past 10 games.

Karol Swiderski has five goals and three assists for Charlotte. Justin Meram has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 1-3-6, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Charlotte: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Thiago Martins Bueno (injured), James Sands (injured).

Charlotte: Enzo Copetti (injured), Hamady Diop (injured), Kamil Jozwiak (injured).

