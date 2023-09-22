Charlotte FC takes draw streak into matchup with Cincinnati

Charlotte FC (7-9-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (17-4-8, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Cincinnati -162, Charlotte FC +393, Draw +315; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC takes on Cincinnati after playing to a draw in four consecutive games.

Cincinnati is 11-3-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Cincinnati is 12-1 in one-goal matches.

Charlotte is 5-6-9 in conference matchups. Charlotte is 6-3 in matches decided by one goal.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luciano Acosta has scored 14 goals with 10 assists for Cincinnati. Aaron Boupendza has three goals over the past 10 games.

Karol Swiderski has eight goals and five assists for Charlotte. Benjamin Bender has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 4-2-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Charlotte: 1-1-8, averaging 1.1 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Stiven Jimenez (injured).

Charlotte: Hamady Diop (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured), Brecht Dejaegere (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.