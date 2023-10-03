Osorio leads Toronto against Charlotte FC

Toronto FC (4-17-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (7-11-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Charlotte FC -228, Toronto FC +545, Draw +363; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Osorio leads Toronto into a matchup with Charlotte FC following a two-goal outing against Cincinnati.

Charlotte is 5-8-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Karol Swiderski paces the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with nine. Charlotte has scored 37 goals.

Toronto is 4-13-6 in conference play. Toronto has a 2-9 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swiderski has scored nine goals and added five assists for Charlotte. Brandt Bronico has one assist over the last 10 games.

Federico Bernardeschi has scored five goals with three assists for Toronto. Osorio has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 1-3-6, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.7 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Toronto: 1-9-0, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Benjamin Bender (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured).

Toronto: Raoul Petretta (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured), Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Sean Johnson (injured), Adama Diomande (injured), Brandon Servania (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.