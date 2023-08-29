UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Tropical Storm Idalia
U.S. Open
Joe the Plumber dies
Trump trial date

Chicago Fire host the Vancouver Whitecaps in non-conference play

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-8-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (8-9-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Chicago +113, Vancouver +212, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire and the Vancouver Whitecaps meet in non-conference action.

Other news
FILE - Canada's head coach John Herdman gestures at the end of the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Herdman quit as coach of Canada's men's national team on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, to move behind the bench at Toronto of Major League Soccer starting Oct. 1. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
Herdman quits as Canada men’s coach to move behind bench of Toronto FC in MLS
Seattle Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz, center, reacts after an own-goal by teammate Yeimar Gómez during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Minnesota United, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sounders’ Yeimar scores for both teams in 1-1 draw with Minnesota
FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari celebrates his goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Tafari scores late to lift Dallas to 1-0 victory over Austin

The Fire are 5-2-6 in home games. Kei Kamara leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with five. The Fire have scored 32 goals.

The Whitecaps are 2-5-3 in road games. The Whitecaps are second in the Western Conference with 41 goals led by Brian White with nine.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has scored five goals with one assist for the Fire. Fabian Herbers has three goals over the past 10 games.

White has scored nine goals with four assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has nine goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 5-5-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Javier Casas (injured), Chris Mueller (injured).

Whitecaps: Thomas Hasal (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.