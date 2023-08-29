Chicago Fire host the Vancouver Whitecaps in non-conference play

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-8-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (8-9-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Chicago +113, Vancouver +212, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire and the Vancouver Whitecaps meet in non-conference action.

The Fire are 5-2-6 in home games. Kei Kamara leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with five. The Fire have scored 32 goals.

The Whitecaps are 2-5-3 in road games. The Whitecaps are second in the Western Conference with 41 goals led by Brian White with nine.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has scored five goals with one assist for the Fire. Fabian Herbers has three goals over the past 10 games.

White has scored nine goals with four assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has nine goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 5-5-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Javier Casas (injured), Chris Mueller (injured).

Whitecaps: Thomas Hasal (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.