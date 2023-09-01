Cincinnati hosts Orlando City in Eastern Conference action

Orlando City SC (12-6-8, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (17-3-6, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Cincinnati -116, Orlando City SC +302, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Orlando City in Eastern Conference play.

Cincinnati is 11-2-5 against conference opponents. Cincinnati is 5-0-2 when it scores two goals.

Orlando is 8-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Facundo Torres paces the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 10 goals. Orlando has scored 40.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luciano Acosta has scored 13 goals with 10 assists for Cincinnati. Dominique Badji has three goals over the past 10 games.

Torres has scored 10 goals with three assists for Orlando. Duncan McGuire has four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Orlando: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Arquimides Ordonez (injured), Stiven Jimenez (injured), Yerson Mosquera (injured), Dominique Badji (injured).

Orlando: Gaston Gonzalez (injured), Wilder Cartagena (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.