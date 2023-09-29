Colorado Rapids face Austin in Western Conference play

Austin FC (9-13-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (4-15-11, 15th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Colorado +121, Austin FC +205, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin plays the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference action.

The Rapids are 3-10-10 in Western Conference games. The Rapids have a 3-8 record in matches decided by one goal.

Austin is 7-13-5 in conference matchups. Austin has a 3-1-1 record in games it records more than two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Bassett has five goals and one assist for the Rapids. Diego Rubio has two goals over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Driussi has 10 goals and three assists for Austin. Emiliano Rigoni has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 2-5-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Austin: 2-5-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Aboubacar Keita (injured), Max (injured), Rafael Navarro (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), William Yarbrough (injured), Jack Price (injured).

Austin: Gyasi Zardes (injured), Zan Kolmanic (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.