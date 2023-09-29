Government shutdown
National Parks
New York Mets
Tim Wakefield
Trump fraud ruling

Colorado Rapids face Austin in Western Conference play

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Austin FC (9-13-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (4-15-11, 15th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Colorado +121, Austin FC +205, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin plays the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference action.

Other news
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White celebrates a goal against the Colorado Rapids during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Brian White scores his 13th goal of the season to help Whitecaps tie the Rapids 2-2
FILE - Fans cheer as Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) waits for a corner kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. Messi, 36, has 11 goals and eight assists in 12 games across all competitions for Inter Miami. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)
Without Lionel Messi, Inter Miami loses 2-1 to Houston in US Open Cup final
Fans wave an Argentinian flag as they try to get Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi's attention as he warms up before the start of an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It's almost necessary to be an A-lister to score a ticket to watch him play: A front-row ticket for an upcoming match between Inter Miami and the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field was going for $2,500.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Messi Mania has grabbed hold in Major League Soccer, but will it be a long-lasting boost?

The Rapids are 3-10-10 in Western Conference games. The Rapids have a 3-8 record in matches decided by one goal.

Austin is 7-13-5 in conference matchups. Austin has a 3-1-1 record in games it records more than two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Bassett has five goals and one assist for the Rapids. Diego Rubio has two goals over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Driussi has 10 goals and three assists for Austin. Emiliano Rigoni has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 2-5-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Austin: 2-5-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Aboubacar Keita (injured), Max (injured), Rafael Navarro (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), William Yarbrough (injured), Jack Price (injured).

Austin: Gyasi Zardes (injured), Zan Kolmanic (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.