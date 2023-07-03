Colorado Rapids host the Portland Timbers in Western Conference action

Portland Timbers (5-9-7, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-10-8, 15th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Colorado +118, Portland +223, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids and the Portland Timbers square off in conference action.

The Rapids are 2-5-7 against Western Conference teams. The Rapids have a 0-2-1 record in games they score a pair of goals.

The Timbers are 5-6-6 in Western Conference games. The Timbers have a 3-6 record in one-goal matches.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Barrios has scored two goals with two assists for the Rapids. Lalas Abubakar has two goals over the past 10 games.

Franck Boli has scored six goals for the Timbers. Yimmi Chara has one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 1-7-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Timbers: 2-4-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Max (injured), Jack Price (injured), Bryan Acosta (injured), Moise Bombito (injured), Diego Rubio (injured).

Timbers: Evander (injured), David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Yimmi Chara (injured), Hunter Sulte (injured), Zac Mcgraw (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.