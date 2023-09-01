CF Montreal hosts the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action

Columbus Crew (12-8-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (11-13-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal +140, Columbus +175, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal and the Columbus Crew hit the pitch in conference action.

Montreal is 8-10-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Montreal has a 3-1-0 record in games it scores a single goal.

The Crew are 8-5-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are fourth in the Eastern Conference drawing 130 corner kicks, averaging 5.0 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chinonso Offor has four goals for Montreal. Mathieu Choiniere has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has scored 10 goals with seven assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 5-4-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Crew: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Romell Quioto (injured), Ariel Lassiter (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured), Malte Amundsen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.