Columbus Crew bring shutout streak into matchup against the Houston Dynamo

By The Associated Press
 
Columbus Crew (12-7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (10-10-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Houston +112, Columbus +214, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew head into a matchup with the Houston Dynamo after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Dynamo are 8-2-2 at home. The Dynamo rank sixth in the Western Conference with 34 goals led by Amine Bassi with nine.

The Crew are 2-6-3 in road games. The Crew have a +17 goal differential, scoring 50 goals while giving up 33.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bassi has scored nine goals for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has 10 goals and seven assists for the Crew. Christian Ramirez has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 5-3-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Crew: 6-1-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.