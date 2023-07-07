Columbus Crew host New York City FC on 5-game home winning streak

FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions

Columbus Crew host New York City FC on 5-game home winning streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

New York City FC (5-7-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (10-6-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -126, NYCFC +325, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host New York City FC looking to prolong a five-game home winning streak.

The Crew are 6-5-5 against Eastern Conference teams. The Crew lead the MLS with 42 goals. Lucas Zelarrayan paces the team with eight.

NYCFC is 3-5-8 in conference play. Gabriel Pereira leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with six goals. NYCFC has scored 23.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zelarrayan has scored eight goals and added seven assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Pereira has scored six goals and added three assists for NYCFC. Keaton Parks has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 6-2-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NYCFC: 1-2-7, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured).

NYCFC: James Sands (injured), Thiago Martins Bueno (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.