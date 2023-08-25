Donald Trump’s mugshot
Toronto tries to end road losing streak in game against the Columbus Crew

By The Associated Press
 
Toronto FC (3-12-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (11-7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -247, Toronto FC +600, Draw +382; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto travels to the Columbus Crew looking to break a four-game road skid.

The Crew are 7-5-6 in conference matchups. Lucas Zelarrayan leads the second-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 10 goals. The Crew have scored 48.

Toronto is 3-9-6 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto has scored 20 goals while giving up 36 for a -16 goal differential.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zelarrayan has scored 10 goals and added seven assists for the Crew. Christian Ramirez has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Federico Bernardeschi has scored five goals with three assists for Toronto. Lorenzo Insigne has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 6-1-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Toronto: 0-7-3, averaging 0.5 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured).

Toronto: Deandre Christopher Kerr (injured), Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Adama Diomande (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.