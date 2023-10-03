Austin hosts D.C. United in non-conference matchup

DC United (9-13-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Austin FC (9-14-8, 13th in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Austin FC -108, DC United +252, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin and D.C. United square off in a non-conference matchup.

Austin is 6-5-4 at home. Austin is sixth in the Western Conference with 43 goals led by Sebastian Driussi with 10.

United is 4-8-4 in road games. United is 6-1-0 when it records at least three goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Driussi has scored 10 goals with three assists for Austin. Emiliano Rigoni has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Christian Benteke has 14 goals and two assists for United. Theodore Ku-DiPietro has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 1-6-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

United: 1-4-5, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured).

United: Russell Canouse (injured), Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Tyler Miller (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.