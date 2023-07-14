New England Revolution bring home winning streak into matchup with D.C. United

DC United (8-9-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (11-4-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New England +105, DC United +244, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution host D.C. United aiming to extend a four-game home winning streak.

The Revolution are 8-3-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution rank fifth in the Eastern Conference drawing 100 corner kicks, averaging 4.5 per game.

United is 6-7-5 in conference games. United ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 32 goals led by Christian Benteke with eight.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Revolution won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Wood has scored seven goals and added four assists for the Revolution. Carles Gil has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Benteke has scored eight goals and added one assist for United. Mateusz Klich has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 4-2-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

United: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

United: Theodore Ku-DiPietro (injured), Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured).

