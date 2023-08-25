D.C. United plays the Philadelphia Union in conference matchup

Philadelphia Union (12-7-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (8-11-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: DC United +139, Philadelphia +185, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union play D.C. United in Eastern Conference play.

United is 6-9-5 in conference play. United has a 5-0-0 record in games it scores at least three goals.

The Union are 10-5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union lead the Eastern Conference giving up only 26 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Benteke has eight goals and one assist for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Julian Carranza has scored 10 goals with two assists for the Union. Daniel Gazdag has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Union: 6-3-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured), Mateusz Klich (injured).

Union: Julian Carranza (injured).

