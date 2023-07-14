Colorado Rapids take on the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference action

Houston Dynamo (8-10-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (3-10-9, 15th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Colorado +109, Houston +236, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids face the Houston Dynamo in conference action.

The Rapids are 3-5-8 against Western Conference opponents. The Rapids have scored 16 goals while giving up 30 for a -14 goal differential.

The Dynamo are 6-8-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo rank 10th in the Western Conference with 26 goals led by Corey Baird with three.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Cabral has scored two goals for the Rapids. Lalas Abubakar has one goal over the last 10 games.

Baird has scored three goals with two assists for the Dynamo. Amine Bassi has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 1-6-3, averaging 0.6 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-5-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Max (injured), Jack Price (injured), Moise Bombito (injured), Diego Rubio (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured).

Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured), Andrew Tarbell (injured), Sebastian Ferreira (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.