Houston Dynamo take on Dallas in conference action

By The Associated Press
 
FC Dallas (10-10-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (12-11-7, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Houston -131, FC Dallas +335, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo play Dallas in Western Conference play.

The Dynamo are 9-9-6 against conference opponents. The Dynamo have a 3-1-1 record in games they score a pair of goals.

Dallas is 9-8-7 against Western Conference teams. Dallas ranks fourth in the MLS giving up 34 goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amine Bassi has nine goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has scored 12 goals and added two assists for Dallas. Paxton Pomykal has one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Dallas: 2-3-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 2.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured).

Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Bernard Kamungo (injured), Tarik Scott (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.