Inter Miami takes on Cincinnati in conference action

By The Associated Press
 
FC Cincinnati (19-5-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (9-16-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Inter Miami CF -101, FC Cincinnati +240, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami and Cincinnati meet in a conference matchup.

Miami is 7-12-4 in Eastern Conference play. Leonardo Campana leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with nine. Miami has scored 39 goals.

Cincinnati is 13-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati is third in the Eastern Conference with 157 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Campana has nine goals and two assists for Miami. Facundo Farias has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Luciano Acosta has 16 goals and 12 assists for Cincinnati. Aaron Boupendza has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Diego Gomez (injured), Leonardo Campana (injured), Gregore (injured), Franco Negri (injured), Corentin Jean (injured), Jordi Alba (injured), Lionel Messi (injured).

Cincinnati: Stiven Jimenez (injured), Arquimides Ordonez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.