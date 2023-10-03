Chicago Fire play Inter Miami after shutout win

Inter Miami CF (9-15-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (9-12-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Chicago +109, Inter Miami CF +218, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 1-0, the Chicago Fire play Inter Miami.

The Fire are 4-9-10 in Eastern Conference games. The Fire rank 10th in the Eastern Conference with 35 goals led by Kei Kamara with five.

Miami is 7-11-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 4-9 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Fire won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Brian Gutierrez has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Leonardo Campana has nine goals and two assists for Miami. Facundo Farias has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-5-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Miami: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Chris Mueller (injured).

Miami: DeAndre Yedlin (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Gregore (injured), Franco Negri (injured), Corentin Jean (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.