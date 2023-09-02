What didn’t happen this week
YouTuber Ruby Franke charged
Giuliani pleads not guilty
Austin shooting
Billionaires and Solano County

Inter Miami takes shutout streak into matchup against Los Angeles FC

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Inter Miami CF (6-14-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (11-7-7, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC -104, Inter Miami CF +244, Draw +283; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami comes into a matchup against Los Angeles FC after putting together two straight shutout wins.

Other news
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after his goal against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS soccer match at Red Bull Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Lionel Messi and two more MLS players called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifying
Portland Timbers fans celebrate after a goal by midfielder Santiago Moreno (31) against Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Portland, Ore. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)
Moreno sparks Timbers to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou Tolo (5) celebrates with teammates after his goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Albert Rusnák scores a go-ahead goal in the 90th minute, Sounders beat Austin 2-1

LAFC is 8-2-3 at home. LAFC is fifth in the MLS drawing 146 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

Miami is 2-9-1 in road games. Miami has a 3-9 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored 12 goals and added five assists for LAFC. Mateusz Bogusz has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Josef Martinez has six goals and one assist for Miami. Leonardo Campana has one goal and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Miami: 1-5-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.7 shots on goal and 2.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Diego Rosales (injured), Jesus Murillo (injured), Diego Palacios (injured).

Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Gregore (injured), Franco Negri (injured), Corentin Jean (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.