Inter Miami takes shutout streak into matchup against Los Angeles FC

Inter Miami CF (6-14-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (11-7-7, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC -104, Inter Miami CF +244, Draw +283; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami comes into a matchup against Los Angeles FC after putting together two straight shutout wins.

LAFC is 8-2-3 at home. LAFC is fifth in the MLS drawing 146 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

Miami is 2-9-1 in road games. Miami has a 3-9 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored 12 goals and added five assists for LAFC. Mateusz Bogusz has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Josef Martinez has six goals and one assist for Miami. Leonardo Campana has one goal and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Miami: 1-5-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.7 shots on goal and 2.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Diego Rosales (injured), Jesus Murillo (injured), Diego Palacios (injured).

Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Gregore (injured), Franco Negri (injured), Corentin Jean (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.