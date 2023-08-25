New York Red Bulls play Inter Miami on the heels of shutout win

Inter Miami CF (5-14-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (7-9-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Inter Miami CF +155, New York +157, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out D.C. United 1-0, the New York Red Bulls host Inter Miami.

The Red Bulls are 7-7-4 in Eastern Conference play. The Red Bulls have a 3-0-1 record in games they score two goals.

Miami is 5-10-2 in conference matchups. Miami is 5-1-2 when it records two goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Red Bulls won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Amaya has scored four goals for the Red Bulls. John Tolkin has one goal over the past 10 games.

Josef Martinez has six goals and one assist for Miami. Leonardo Campana has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Miami: 0-7-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 2.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Dylan Nealis (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

Miami: David Ruiz (injured), Gregore (injured), Franco Negri (injured), Nicolas Stefanelli (injured), Corentin Jean (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.