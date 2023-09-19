Toronto tries to end road losing streak against Inter Miami

Toronto FC (4-14-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (8-15-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Inter Miami CF -272, Toronto FC +650, Draw +420; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Inter Miami looking to break a five-game road skid.

Miami is 6-11-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami is 0-5-1 when it scores just one goal.

Toronto is 4-10-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto has a -17 goal differential, scoring 24 goals while allowing 41.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Toronto won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Campana has scored nine goals with two assists for Miami. Facundo Farias has two goals over the last 10 games.

Federico Bernardeschi has scored five goals with three assists for Toronto. Deandre Christopher Kerr has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 2.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Toronto: 1-9-0, averaging 0.7 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Gregore (injured), Franco Negri (injured), Corentin Jean (injured).

Toronto: Cassius Mailula (injured), Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Prince-Osei Owusu (injured), Sean Johnson (injured), Adama Diomande (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.