Los Angeles FC plays Charlotte FC after shutout win

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles FC (11-6-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (6-9-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC +133, Charlotte FC +189, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Colorado Rapids 4-0, Los Angeles FC faces Charlotte FC.

Charlotte is 3-3-5 in home games. Charlotte is 5-3 in one-goal matches.

LAFC is 3-4-4 in road games. Denis Bouanga leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 12 goals. LAFC has scored 38.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karol Swiderski has scored seven goals and added three assists for Charlotte. Justin Meram has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

Bouanga has 12 goals and four assists for LAFC. Carlos Vela has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 1-4-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

LAFC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Enzo Copetti (injured).

LAFC: Diego Palacios (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.