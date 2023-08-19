Luna leads Real Salt Lake against the LA Galaxy

Real Salt Lake (10-7-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (5-10-7, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Los Angeles +115, Real Salt Lake +202, Draw +273; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Diego Luna leads Real Salt Lake into a matchup with the LA Galaxy following a two-goal performance against the New York Red Bulls.

The Galaxy are 4-6-7 in conference play. The Galaxy are fifth in the Western Conference with 108 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game.

RSL is 5-6-6 in Western Conference games. RSL ranks third in the Western Conference with 35 goals led by Jefferson Savarino with six.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Galaxy won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boyd has scored four goals with one assist for the Galaxy. Gaston Brugman has two goals over the past 10 games.

Savarino has six goals and three assists for RSL. Danny Musovski has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-3-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

RSL: 6-1-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 6.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Maikel Chang (injured).

