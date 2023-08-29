UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
LA Galaxy visit the San Jose Earthquakes following shutout win

By The Associated Press
 
LA Galaxy (6-10-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (9-8-8, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: San Jose +103, Los Angeles +243, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Chicago Fire 3-0, the LA Galaxy play the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes are 8-7-6 against Western Conference teams. Cristian Espinoza paces the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with 12. The Earthquakes have scored 29 goals.

The Galaxy are 4-6-7 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy are 3-0-0 when they score at least three goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Espinoza has 12 goals and five assists for the Earthquakes. Miguel Trauco has two goals over the last 10 games.

Tyler Boyd has scored five goals with one assist for the Galaxy. Riqui Puig has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.7 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Galaxy: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jack Skahan (injured), Judson (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

Galaxy: Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.