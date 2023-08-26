Minnesota United hosts the Seattle Sounders following shutout victory

Seattle Sounders FC (10-9-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-8-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Minnesota United FC +111, Seattle +234, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out New York City FC 2-0, Minnesota United faces the Seattle Sounders.

United is 7-5-5 in Western Conference play. United is 10th in the Western Conference drawing 121 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.

The Sounders are 9-7-4 in Western Conference games. The Sounders rank second in the league drawing 147 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Sounders won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bongokuhle Hlongwane has scored six goals and added one assist for United. Sang-bin Jeong has two assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Morris has scored nine goals for the Sounders. Leo Chu has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Sounders: 2-4-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Robin Lod (injured).

Sounders: Sota Kitahara (injured), Kelyn Rowe (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.