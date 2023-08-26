March on Washington, 60 years later
Spain women’s soccer team refuse to play
Trump’s mug shot
More Fed hikes possible
US sues SpaceX

Minnesota United hosts the Seattle Sounders following shutout victory

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Seattle Sounders FC (10-9-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-8-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Minnesota United FC +111, Seattle +234, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out New York City FC 2-0, Minnesota United faces the Seattle Sounders.

Other news
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after a game-tying goal in the 90th minute from teammate Leonardo Campana, not pictured, during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup semifinal soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Messi gets 2 assists as Miami beats Cincinnati and reaches US Open Cup final vs Houston
FILE - Portland Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese looks on in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids, July 12, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. The Timbers fired Savarese, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, parting ways with the winningest coach in franchise history a day after a shutout loss to the Houston Dynamo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Timbers fire coach Giovanni Savarese after 5-plus seasons as MLS returns from 5-week break
San Jose Earthquakes' Jeremy Ebobisse, right, and Cristian Espinoza (10) celebrate after Espinoza scored a goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during first-half MLS soccer match action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Espinoza scores lone goal in Earthquakes’ 1-0 win over Whitecaps

United is 7-5-5 in Western Conference play. United is 10th in the Western Conference drawing 121 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.

The Sounders are 9-7-4 in Western Conference games. The Sounders rank second in the league drawing 147 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Sounders won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bongokuhle Hlongwane has scored six goals and added one assist for United. Sang-bin Jeong has two assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Morris has scored nine goals for the Sounders. Leo Chu has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Sounders: 2-4-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Robin Lod (injured).

Sounders: Sota Kitahara (injured), Kelyn Rowe (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.