Nashville and Seattle Sounders bring top defenses into matchup

Seattle Sounders FC (12-9-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (12-9-8, fourth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Nashville SC -101, Seattle +263, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The two teams giving up the least goals in MLS play face off when Nashville and the Seattle Sounders take the field.

Nashville is 3-0-2 against conference opponents. Nashville is first in MLS play giving up only 28 goals.

The Sounders are 11-7-7 in Western Conference games. The Sounders have an 8-5 record in one-goal matches.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has scored 15 goals and added eight assists for Nashville. Shaquell Moore has one assist over the last 10 games.

Jordan Morris has 10 goals for the Sounders. Leo Chu has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 2-5-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.5 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Sounders: 4-2-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Sam Surridge (injured), Randall Leal (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured).

Sounders: Cody Baker (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured), Kelyn Rowe (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.