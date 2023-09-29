Government shutdown
National Parks
New York Mets
Tim Wakefield
Trump fraud ruling

Nashville and Seattle Sounders bring top defenses into matchup

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Seattle Sounders FC (12-9-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (12-9-8, fourth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Nashville SC -101, Seattle +263, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The two teams giving up the least goals in MLS play face off when Nashville and the Seattle Sounders take the field.

Other news
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White celebrates a goal against the Colorado Rapids during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Brian White scores his 13th goal of the season to help Whitecaps tie the Rapids 2-2
FILE - Fans cheer as Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) waits for a corner kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. Messi, 36, has 11 goals and eight assists in 12 games across all competitions for Inter Miami. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)
Without Lionel Messi, Inter Miami loses 2-1 to Houston in US Open Cup final
Fans wave an Argentinian flag as they try to get Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi's attention as he warms up before the start of an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It's almost necessary to be an A-lister to score a ticket to watch him play: A front-row ticket for an upcoming match between Inter Miami and the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field was going for $2,500.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Messi Mania has grabbed hold in Major League Soccer, but will it be a long-lasting boost?

Nashville is 3-0-2 against conference opponents. Nashville is first in MLS play giving up only 28 goals.

The Sounders are 11-7-7 in Western Conference games. The Sounders have an 8-5 record in one-goal matches.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has scored 15 goals and added eight assists for Nashville. Shaquell Moore has one assist over the last 10 games.

Jordan Morris has 10 goals for the Sounders. Leo Chu has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 2-5-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.5 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Sounders: 4-2-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Sam Surridge (injured), Randall Leal (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured).

Sounders: Cody Baker (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured), Kelyn Rowe (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.