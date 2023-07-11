Atlanta United brings shutout streak into matchup against the New England Revolution

Atlanta United FC (9-5-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (10-4-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New England -121, Atlanta United FC +298, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United heads into a matchup with the New England Revolution after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Revolution are 7-3-7 in Eastern Conference play. The Revolution rank ninth in the Eastern Conference with 92 shots on goal, averaging 4.4 per game. The Revolution are also fourth in MLS play with 36 goals.

United is 6-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Giorgos Giakoumakis leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 10 goals. United has scored 40.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting ended tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Wood has scored seven goals and added four assists for the Revolution. Carles Gil has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Giakoumakis has scored 10 goals for United. Brooks Lennon has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 3-3-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

United: 4-1-5, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

United: Giorgos Giakoumakis (injured), Miles Robinson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.