Taylor Swift tickets
Marijuana laws
‘Equalizer 3'
Utah mom arrested
Austin shooting

Austin tries to end road losing streak against the New England Revolution

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Austin FC (9-12-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New England Revolution (13-5-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New England -137, Austin FC +332, Draw +295; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin travels to the New England Revolution looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Other news
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after his goal against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS soccer match at Red Bull Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Lionel Messi and two more MLS players called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifying
Portland Timbers fans celebrate after a goal by midfielder Santiago Moreno (31) against Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Portland, Ore. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)
Moreno sparks Timbers to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou Tolo (5) celebrates with teammates after his goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Albert Rusnák scores a go-ahead goal in the 90th minute, Sounders beat Austin 2-1

The Revolution are 10-0-3 in home games. The Revolution have a 5-0-1 record in games they score a pair of goals.

Austin is 3-8-2 on the road. Austin ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 36 goals led by Sebastian Driussi with nine.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has scored seven goals with seven assists for the Revolution. Gustavo Bou has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Driussi has nine goals and three assists for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Austin: 4-5-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured).

Austin: Daniel Pereira (injured), Zan Kolmanic (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.