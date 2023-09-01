Austin tries to end road losing streak against the New England Revolution

Austin FC (9-12-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New England Revolution (13-5-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New England -137, Austin FC +332, Draw +295; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin travels to the New England Revolution looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

The Revolution are 10-0-3 in home games. The Revolution have a 5-0-1 record in games they score a pair of goals.

Austin is 3-8-2 on the road. Austin ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 36 goals led by Sebastian Driussi with nine.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has scored seven goals with seven assists for the Revolution. Gustavo Bou has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Driussi has nine goals and three assists for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Austin: 4-5-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured).

Austin: Daniel Pereira (injured), Zan Kolmanic (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.