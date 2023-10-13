Gil leads the New England Revolution against Nashville

New England Revolution (14-8-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (12-10-10, sixth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Nashville SC -129, New England +317, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Carles Gil leads the New England Revolution into a matchup with Nashville following a two-goal performance against Orlando City.

Nashville is 8-3-4 at home. Nashville leads the league giving up just 29 goals.

The Revolution are 3-7-6 in road games. The Revolution are 6-1-3 when they score two goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Revolution won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has scored 15 goals and added eight assists for Nashville. Shaquell Moore has one assist over the past 10 games.

Gil has 11 goals and eight assists for the Revolution. Tomas Chancalay has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 1-4-5, averaging 0.6 goals, 1.8 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Revolution: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Lukas MacNaughton (injured), Nick Depuy (injured).

Revolution: Henry Kessler (injured), Damian Rivera (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Ian Harkes (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.