Orlando City brings shutout streak into matchup against the New England Revolution

By The Associated Press
 
New England Revolution (14-7-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (16-7-9, second in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Orlando City SC -135, New England +318, Draw +302; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City heads into a matchup with the New England Revolution after putting together two straight shutout wins.

Orlando is 11-5-8 in Eastern Conference play. Facundo Torres leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the league with 13 goals. Orlando has scored 50.

The Revolution are 11-5-8 in Eastern Conference games. The Revolution are fifth in the Eastern Conference with 142 shots on goal, averaging 4.6 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Revolution won the last game 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Torres has scored 13 goals and added three assists for Orlando. Martin Ojeda has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Carles Gil has scored nine goals with eight assists for the Revolution. Tomas Chancalay has four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 7-1-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Revolution: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Favian Loyola (injured), Adam Grinwis (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

Revolution: Henry Kessler (injured), Damian Rivera (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Ian Harkes (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.