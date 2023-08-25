Donald Trump’s mugshot
Cincinnati takes on New York City FC in conference matchup

By The Associated Press
 
New York City FC (5-9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (15-3-6, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Cincinnati -136, NYCFC +357, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC plays Cincinnati in Eastern Conference play.

Cincinnati is 9-2-5 in conference play. Luciano Acosta paces the fifth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 12 goals. Cincinnati has scored 39.

NYCFC is 3-6-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 108 shots on goal, averaging 4.3 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acosta has 12 goals and eight assists for Cincinnati. Dominique Badji has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Gabriel Pereira has scored six goals with four assists for NYCFC. Andres Jasson has one goal over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NYCFC: 1-2-7, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Dominique Badji (injured), Matt Miazga (injured).

NYCFC: Thiago Martins Bueno (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.