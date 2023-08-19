New York City FC brings home draw streak into matchup against Minnesota United

Minnesota United FC (7-8-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York City FC (5-8-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: NYCFC -108, Minnesota United FC +281, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC takes on Minnesota United after playing to a draw in three straight home games.

NYCFC is 4-2-4 at home. NYCFC is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 104 shots on goal, averaging 4.3 per game.

United is 5-6-1 on the road. United is eighth in the Western Conference with 97 shots on goal, averaging 4.4 per game.

Sunday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pereira has six goals and four assists for NYCFC. Brian Cufre has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane has scored six goals with one assist for United. Emanuel Reynoso has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 1-2-7, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

United: 3-3-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Brian Cufre (injured).

United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Robin Lod (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.