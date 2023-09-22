New York City FC brings shutout streak into matchup against Toronto

Toronto FC (4-15-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (7-10-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: NYCFC -219, Toronto FC +554, Draw +353; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC comes into a matchup with Toronto after recording two straight shutout wins.

NYCFC is 5-7-10 in Eastern Conference games. NYCFC ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 36 goals.

Toronto is 4-11-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto has a -21 goal differential, scoring 24 goals while allowing 45.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. Toronto won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pereira has six goals and four assists for NYCFC. Monsef Bakrar has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Federico Bernardeschi has scored five goals and added three assists for Toronto. Lorenzo Insigne has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 3-3-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Toronto: 1-9-0, averaging 0.7 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Thiago Martins Bueno (injured).

Toronto: Cassius Mailula (injured), Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Prince-Osei Owusu (injured), Sean Johnson (injured), Adama Diomande (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.