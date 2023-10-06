Nobel Peace Prize
Toronto takes road losing streak into matchup with the New York Red Bulls

By The Associated Press
 
Toronto FC (4-18-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (9-13-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New York -306, Toronto FC +729, Draw +421; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the New York Red Bulls aiming to end an eight-game road slide.

The Red Bulls are 9-11-5 in Eastern Conference games. The Red Bulls rank fourth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 39 goals.

Toronto is 4-14-6 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto has a 2-9 record in matches decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omir Fernandez has scored six goals and added three assists for the Red Bulls. Luquinhas has two assists over the past 10 games.

Federico Bernardeschi has five goals and three assists for Toronto. Jonathan Osorio has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 3-5-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Toronto: 1-9-0, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Dante Vanzeir (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

Toronto: Deandre Christopher Kerr (injured), Brandon Servania (injured), Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Latif Blessing (injured), Raoul Petretta (injured), Sean Johnson (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured), Adama Diomande (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.