New York Red Bulls host Cincinnati in Eastern Conference action

FC Cincinnati (13-2-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (6-7-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New York -103, FC Cincinnati +283, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls host Cincinnati in conference play.

The Red Bulls are 6-6-4 in conference matchups. The Red Bulls have a 3-0-1 record in games they score a pair of goals.

Cincinnati is 8-1-5 against Eastern Conference teams. Cincinnati is 4-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Amaya has scored three goals for the Red Bulls. Cory Burke has one goal over the past 10 games.

Luciano Acosta has scored 10 goals and added seven assists for Cincinnati. Dominique Badji has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Cincinnati: 6-1-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Dru Yearwood (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Dylan Nealis (injured), John Tolkin (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

Cincinnati: Gerardo Valenzuela (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), Brandon Vazquez (injured), Matt Miazga (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.