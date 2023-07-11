FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
New York Red Bulls host Cincinnati in Eastern Conference action

By The Associated Press
 
FC Cincinnati (13-2-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (6-7-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New York -103, FC Cincinnati +283, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls host Cincinnati in conference play.

The Red Bulls are 6-6-4 in conference matchups. The Red Bulls have a 3-0-1 record in games they score a pair of goals.

Cincinnati is 8-1-5 against Eastern Conference teams. Cincinnati is 4-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Amaya has scored three goals for the Red Bulls. Cory Burke has one goal over the past 10 games.

Luciano Acosta has scored 10 goals and added seven assists for Cincinnati. Dominique Badji has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Cincinnati: 6-1-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Dru Yearwood (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Dylan Nealis (injured), John Tolkin (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

Cincinnati: Gerardo Valenzuela (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), Brandon Vazquez (injured), Matt Miazga (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.