Nick Chubb injury
Fentanyl in NYC day care
Missing F-35 fighter jet
UAW strike
India-Canada row

New York Red Bulls take on Austin in non-conference play

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Austin FC (9-13-6, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (7-12-9, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New York -126, Austin FC +312, Draw +285; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls host Austin in non-conference action.

Other news
CF Montreal's Ariel Lassiter (11) reacts after missing a shot on the net of Chicago Fire's Chris Brady during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
Fire play Montreal to a scoreless draw after Chris Brady’s career-high 7th shutout
Vancouver Whitecaps players celebrate after a goal scored by forward Brian White against Toronto FC during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver defender Tristan Blackmon and forward Brian White
Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon (11) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Lionel Messi misses 2nd match this week, doesn’t dress for Miami at Atlanta

The Red Bulls are 6-4-4 at home. The Red Bulls rank second in the Eastern Conference drawing 142 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

Austin is 3-8-3 in road games. Austin has a 2-6-2 record in games it scores just one goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omir Fernandez has scored four goals and added three assists for the Red Bulls. Ronald Donkor has one assist over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Driussi has scored nine goals with three assists for Austin. Emiliano Rigoni has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 3-6-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Austin: 3-5-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Sean Nealis (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.